Top track

Single Mothers - Half-Lit

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Vertigo Music Festival

Isaac's Bar & Grill
Sat, 10 Feb 2024, 5:00 pm
GigsSt. Catharines
From CA$37.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Single Mothers - Half-Lit
Got a code?

About

Vertigo Music Festival is a non-stop rollercoaster of emotions, whipping back and forth between high-energy and lower-energy acoustic music.

Come and experience Niagara-based musicians and vendors, including a collage experience in the VIP lounge! All...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Medium Baby.

Lineup

Single Mothers, Sleepy Jean, Pkew Pkew Pkew

Venue

Isaac's Bar & Grill

1812 Sir Isaac Brock Way, St. Catharines, Ontario L2S 3A1, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm
600 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.