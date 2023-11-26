DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
On 26th November our Sunday Sessions are moving inside. Join us upstairs in The White Building for a soulful Sunday with Doella and friends.
Doella is back after captivating us with her music on the canalside last Summer! Known for her smooth, powerhouse...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.