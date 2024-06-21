Top track

Codename Colin

The Black Heart
Fri, 21 Jun 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Codename Colin - "Escape From Everything" 5th Anniversary Show

Everyone's favourite ska pop punk band returns to London to celebrate fives years of their classic album.

https://open.spotify.com/artist/1Iqo2qaOeMI5xf6bF0I2jB

with special guests

Filthy M...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Be Sharp Promotions + New Cross Live.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Filthy Militia, Codename Colin

Venue

The Black Heart

2-3 Greenland Pl, London NW1 0AP
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

