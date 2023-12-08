DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bunna djset ft Gillo Mc guest Lion D

Vibra
Fri, 8 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJModena
€8
About

100% Jamaica presenta:

BUNNA djset

ft GILLO MC

local hero LION D

Ti ricordiamo che l'ingresso a questo evento e' riservato ai soci ARCI.

Per aderire ad ARCI, trovi le informazioni al link https://portale.arci.it/preadesione/vibra-mo/

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Circolo Culturale Left.

Lineup

Bunna, Lion D

Venue

Vibra

Viale IV Novembre, 40, 41123 Modena MO, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm
350 capacity

