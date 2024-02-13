DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
BBC New Comedy Awards and funny woman Finalist, Shetland comedian brings her debut tour to London. After a successful sold-out Edinburgh Fringe run as one of the top reviewed comedy shows and being shortlisted by both the (ISH) Fringe Awards for 'Best Show...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.