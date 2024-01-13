Top track

Jeremy Underground

Phonox
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The masterful Jeremy Underground returns home to Phonox this January 2024. His infectious energy and faultless selections have created some of the best atmospheres we've ever seen in the club. It's a privilege to welcome him back to a space which he knows...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Phonox.

Lineup

Jeremy Underground, BEVAN

Venue

Phonox

418 Brixton Rd, London SW9 7AY
Doors open10:00 pm
550 capacity

