Holiday Market + DJ TVOD

Our Wicked Lady
Tue, 5 Dec, 6:00 pm
DJNew York
About

Holiday Market for your shopping enjoyment at 6pm featuring vendors curated to fit the vibe, with the following vendors:

Homo Rodeo Leather Co.

On The Fly Records

TVv Tat

John Burgundy

Andromeda

Tomadoma Vintage

Pepper Chains

Nancy's Kni...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Our Wicked Lady LLC.

Venue

Our Wicked Lady

153 Morgan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

