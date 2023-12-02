Top track

WineuParty

El Gallinero
Sat, 2 Dec, 10:30 pm
PartyBarcelona
Top track

Rvssian - Sixteen
About

---------------- [CAST]

¡Prepárate para WineuParty 🔥🔥🔥

Sumérgete en las vibras auténticas de Dancehall 🇯🇲, donde la fiesta es todo y más. ¡Hagamos de este evento otro capítulo inolvidable! 🎉

Con la participación de:

DJ BADAN KELLY [@buba_gam...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by WineuPartyBCN

Lineup

DJ SHEAKKEY, DJ BADAN KELLY

Venue

El Gallinero

Carrer Del Carme 42, 08001 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open10:30 pm

