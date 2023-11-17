Top track

LIGHT ON

Super Club
Fri, 17 Nov, 11:45 pm
PartyMilano
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Venerdì la città si accende con il primo party di Flashmob Records in collaborazione con Clubber Agency e Chapeau Music.

Il club sotterraneo di Via Tortona, capace di incantare ed avvolgere, è pronto ad illuminarsi. Il suo ambiente oscuro prende vita anim...

Questo è un evento 21+
Lineup

Flashmob, Niceteed, Devotionz

Super Club

Via Tortona, 27, 20144 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:45 pm

