DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Venerdì la città si accende con il primo party di Flashmob Records in collaborazione con Clubber Agency e Chapeau Music.
Il club sotterraneo di Via Tortona, capace di incantare ed avvolgere, è pronto ad illuminarsi. Il suo ambiente oscuro prende vita anim...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.