Top track

Stereo Express - Rise of the 2nd Sun

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

STEREO EXPRESS

Halcyon SF
Fri, 8 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsSan Francisco
From $12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Stereo Express - Rise of the 2nd Sun
Got a code?

About

STEREO EXPRESS the top producing MELODIC HOUSE + TECHNO artist in the world makes his SF debut! JONN CONNOR + DYMONDS support the master of melodic journeys.

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Halcyon.

Lineup

Stereo Express

Venue

Halcyon SF

314 11th St, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.