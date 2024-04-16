Top track

Viene de Mi

La Yegros

The Jazz Cafe
Tue, 16 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£19.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Viene de Mi
About

"Feminine, joyous and tropical. It’s a revolution you can dance to.” - Time Out

Argentinian singer La Yegros has been a powerful presence on Buenos Aires’ underground scene for a while now. With a vibrant sound, unique voice, and larger-than-life presence...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.

Lineup

La Yegros

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

