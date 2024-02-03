Top track

Chemtrails - Business Class War Paint

Chemtrails + Hot Face

The Lanes
Sat, 3 Feb, 7:00 pm
The post-garage-punk and psychedelic power pop anomaly that is Chemtrails started out as the DIY bedroom recording project of romantic partners Mia Lust and Laura Orlova, evolving into a full band in 2016. Their uncanny talent for blasting out weird but ir...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gravy Train & BLG Promotions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Hot Face, Chemtrails

The Lanes

22 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2LE, UK
