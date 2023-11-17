Top track

Rockin Moroccin - You Got the Love (Club Mix)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tulum Tempo

La Mesa Lounge & Restaurant
Fri, 17 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJHollywood
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Rockin Moroccin - You Got the Love (Club Mix)
Got a code?

Event information

Tulum Tempo

/tǔlum ˈtɛmˌpoʊ/ [noun]

  1. A rhythmic journey that intertwines the musical precision of a MTRNM with the vibrant pulse of Tulum's cultural heartbeat. Presented by MTRNM on Friday, November 17th, at La Mesa Lounge in Hollywood.

MTRNM is tak...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by MTRNM.

Lineup

Zulan, Oscaar, Timo

Venue

La Mesa Lounge & Restaurant

1430 North Cahuenga Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90028, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.