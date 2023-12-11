DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Concerto in attesa di Santa Lucia

Teatro Sociale Brescia
Mon, 11 Dec, 8:45 pm
GigsBrescia
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

I bambini hanno diritto alla salute e alla gioia, per questo ci siamo impegnati per questo continuiamo ad impegnarci.

Tutte le età
DOC SERVIZI SOC. COOP.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Ambrogio Sparagna

Venue

Teatro Sociale Brescia

Via Felice Cavallotti 20, 25121 Brescia Brescia, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.