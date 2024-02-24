DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Surfrajettes + The Tailspins + More TBA

Alex's Bar
Sat, 24 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLong Beach
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The Surfrajettes return to Alex's Bar with special guests The Tailspins + More TBA

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Alex's Bar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

The Surfrajettes

Venue

Alex's Bar

2913 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.