DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
You loved the karaoke edition events so much that we decided to make it its own thing! RnB & Slow Jams presents One Mic Stand!!!
Join us on New Year's Day as we bring in 2024 with this very special event.
Singalong crew this is the moment you’ve been wai...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.