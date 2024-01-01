DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

One Mic Stand (RnB & Slow Jams - Karaoke Edition)

The Jazz Cafe
Mon, 1 Jan 2024, 5:00 pm
PartyLondon
£28.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

You loved the karaoke edition events so much that we decided to make it its own thing! RnB & Slow Jams presents One Mic Stand!!!

Join us on New Year's Day as we bring in 2024 with this very special event.

Singalong crew this is the moment you’ve been wai...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by RnB & Slow Jams

Lineup

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm
475 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.