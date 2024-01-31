DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Emily Craig

Cafe KOKO
Wed, 31 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Emily Craig is a multilingual singer-songwriter who combines smooth, soulful vocals with thought-provoking lyrics. A combination of her love of music, writing and languages influenced Emily to craft a repertoire of original material whilst living in France...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Cafe KOKO.

Cafe KOKO

74 Crowndale Road, Camden, London, NW1 1NW, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity
