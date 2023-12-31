DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hot Dog Sunday

El Cid
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 4:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Hot Dog Sundays 4pm-close at Hollywood’s Iconic El Cid.

Mario Diaz & Adam Ramzi present your Sunday afternoon Queer Bang.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Mario Diaz.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

El Cid

4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open4:00 pm

