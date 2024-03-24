Top track

National Hotel All Week Access Bands — MMW 2024

National Hotel
20 Mar - 24 Mar 2024
DJMiami
$149The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Miami Music Week Pool Parties at the National Hotel are on the horizon and we’re back for another year!

A Limited amount of All Week Passes are now available – secure your spot for a week of beats, sunshine, and unforgettable moments.☀️🎶

These All Week...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Seven Lines

Venue

National Hotel

1677 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
Doors open12:00 pm

