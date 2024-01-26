Top track

Viqueen - Bloodless

Viqueen, Worshipper, Ballast

ONCE at Barewolf Brewing
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 11:30 pm
GigsMedford
$14.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

VIQUEEN (VY-kween, like viking) is a thrash/hardcore band founded by wife/wife duo Alexa Rae (Guitar, Vocals) and Courtney Cavanagh (Bass). Lead guitarist Tom Couture and drummer Chris Leighton complete this high energy, hard hitting band based out of Port...

21+
Presented by ONCE

Lineup

Ballast, Worshipper

Venue

ONCE at Barewolf Brewing

12 Oakland Street, Amesbury, Massachusetts 01913, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

