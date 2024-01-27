DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Mister.C est un artiste de rap issu de Créteil Palais (94) et originaire du Congo Brazzaville. Il fait ses premières apparitions sur les mixtapes « Talents fachés » produite par Ikbal TLF (petit frère de Rohff). Repéré par Kery James au milieu des années 2...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.