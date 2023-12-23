Top track

The Devil Is Inside

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Conejo, Nightmare Before X-mas ft. Mr Criminal and 2Mex

Don Quixote
Sat, 23 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $34.61The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Devil Is Inside
Got a code?

About

Nightmare Before X-Mas, Los Angeles staple Conejo is back in L.A. performing live with Special Guests, MR. CRIMINAL & 2MEX

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sinister Kingdom Music & UndergroundHipHopBlog.com
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Conejo, Mr. Criminal, 2Mex

Venue

Don Quixote

2811 E Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90023, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.