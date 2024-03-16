Top track

N'famady Kouyaté + more

The Jago
Sat, 16 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We are proud to present N'famady Kouyaté live in London this March! On Saturday 16th get ready to immerse yourself in the infectious rhythms that seamlessly fuse Guinean music with Western styles of jazz and indie rock.

N'famady's charisma, energy and mas...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by KULA Collective

Lineup

N’famady Kouyaté

Venue

The Jago

440 Kingsland Road, Hackney, London, E8 4AA, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm

