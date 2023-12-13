DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rythme Signée Marseille par Sekouss

Le Makeda
Wed, 13 Dec, 8:00 pm
PartyMarseille
€8.82The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Fraîchement débarqué sur la planète Mars, SEKOUSS est le groupe qui va mettre la foule en transe. Avec ses 12 percussionnistes qui balancent des samples à mains nues et son chef d’orchestre qui les sculpte en temps réel, SEKOUSS est un concept fascinant, u...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par LE MAKEDA.

Venue

Le Makeda

103 Rue Ferrari, 13005 Marseille, France
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

