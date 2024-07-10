DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Alvvays + Girl Scout

BOnsai Garden
Wed, 10 Jul, 8:00 pm
GigsBologna
€34.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
ALVVAYS + Girl Scout

10 luglio 2024

al BONSAI GARDEN di BOLOGNA

Tutte le età
Presentato da Erocks Production.

Alvvays, Girl Scout

BOnsai Garden

Via Di Corticella 147, 40128 Bologna Bologna, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

