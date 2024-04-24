DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Akua Naru

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Wed, 24 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£17.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
With her classic boom bap hip-hop essence, Akua Naru stands out for her profound lyricism, socially conscious rhymes, and impressive musicianship, earning widespread acclaim.

Influenced by 90s hip-hop and icons like Lauryn Hill, her musical and poetic tal...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Manchester.

Akua Naru

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester

13 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

