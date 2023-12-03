Top track

Andre Power presents LINK UP

Second Home Hollywood
Sun, 3 Dec, 2:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
From $22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

It's that time again! Join us for our December edition of LINK UP at Second Home Hollywood

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Andre Power, LLC..

Lineup

Andre Power

Venue

Second Home Hollywood

1370 N St Andrew's Place, Los Angeles, CA 90028, USA
Doors open2:00 pm

