DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sunday Scaries x Bad Behavior

Deluxx Fluxx
Sat, 2 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Join us for this special collaboration with Sunday Scaries and Bad Behavior! Your two favorite East Coast parties all in one night at the beautiful Deluxx Fluxx. 

Spinning all genres from across the globe -- jersey club, baile funk, afrobeats, house, hip-...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Deluxx Fluxx NYC

Lineup

1
Broquete, Gabriel J, Perlas and 1 more

Venue

Deluxx Fluxx

125 East 11th Street, BSMNT, New York City, New York 10003, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.