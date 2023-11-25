Top track

Phase 2 presents: Alignment & Gianni Di Bernardo

Industrie
Sat, 25 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJCatania
€17.29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Saturday 25th November PHASE 2 is back at Industrie with Alignment, Gianni Di Bernardo and our residents Zioner and Elle.

▂▂▂▂▂▂▂▂▂▂▂▂▂▂▂

The party must be in full respect of everyone: absolutely no racism, homophobia, transphobia and any form of offense...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da With Love Productions.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Alignment, Zioner

Venue

Industrie

Via Acquicella Porto 13, 95121 Catania città metropolitana di Catania, Italia
Doors open11:00 pm

