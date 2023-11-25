DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Saturday 25th November PHASE 2 is back at Industrie with Alignment, Gianni Di Bernardo and our residents Zioner and Elle.
▂▂▂▂▂▂▂▂▂▂▂▂▂▂▂
The party must be in full respect of everyone: absolutely no racism, homophobia, transphobia and any form of offense...
