DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dave Harrington & The Pictures Band, Sarah Safaie + Friends

2220 Arts + Archives
Wed, 13 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Late Breakfast presents an evening of multi-genre ensembles, celebrating the release of Dave Harrington’s new album, The Pictures, realized here with as an 8-person ensemble.

~

Mastless Into Dawn is the duo of Robert Jacobson and Matt Piper, who employ g...

This is an age 21+ event
Presented by Late Breakfast
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Dave Harrington

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.