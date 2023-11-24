Top track

Rue des trois frères

Fabrizio Paterlini in concerto

Maison Musique
Fri, 24 Nov, 9:00 pm
€11.50

About

Fabrizio Paterlini arriva sul palco di Scene dal Vivo portando le sonorità delicate e viscerali che contraddistinguono la sua opera al Circolo della Musica venerdì 24 novembre. Il suo ultimo lavoro, “Riverscape”, pubblicato lo scorso 8 ottobre, è la dirett...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Istituto Musicale Città di Rivoli Giorgio Balmas.

Lineup

Fabrizio Paterlini

Venue

Maison Musique

Via Rosta, 23, 10098 Rivoli TO, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

