Top track

Pabst - Mercy Stroke

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pabst + DZ Deathrays

Kranhalle
Thu, 7 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsMünchen
€22.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Pabst - Mercy Stroke
Got a code?

About

Ihr ständig heraufbeschworener Tod gehört längst zur Folklore gitarrenlastiger Musik, obwohl der Gegenbeweis zu dieser angestaubten These auch in Deutschland seit einigen Jahren in der überraschend vielseitigen Landschaft der Indiebands zu finden ist. Doch...

All ages
Präsentiert von Visions, Diffus, Curt & Rausgegangen.

Lineup

Pabst, DZ Deathrays

Venue

Kranhalle

Hansastraße 30, 80686 Munich, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.