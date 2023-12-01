DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Eulogy Presents: Floating Action + Scott McMicken and The Ever-Expanding
Friday, Dec 1st, 2023
Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801
Doors 7PM || Show 8PM
Floating Action
"Floating Action, the ongoing musical masterwork of North Carolina’s Seth...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.