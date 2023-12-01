Top track

Floating Action - Grease The Palm

Floating Action + Scott McMicken and The Ever-Expanding

Eulogy
Fri, 1 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$20.94The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Floating Action - Grease The Palm
About

Eulogy Presents: Floating Action + Scott McMicken and The Ever-Expanding

Friday, Dec 1st, 2023

Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801

Doors 7PM || Show 8PM

Floating Action

"Floating Action, the ongoing musical masterwork of North Carolina’s Seth...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Eulogy.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Floating Action, Scott McMicken

Venue

Eulogy

10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

