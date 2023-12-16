Top track

Massa Nera - A Faint Goodbye

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Massa Nera / Infant Island / New Forms

The Democracy Center
Sat, 16 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsCambridge
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Massa Nera - A Faint Goodbye
Got a code?

About

Come early to make sure to get in! Tickets at the door only, portion of proceeds will be donated to Youth On Fire Harvard Square.

This is an All Ages event
Presented by IBOOKTHINGS.
Mask required

Lineup

Massa Nera, Infant Island, New Forms

Venue

The Democracy Center

45 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge, Massachusetts 02138, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.