UKAEA (Album Launch) + Harrga + John Doran (DJ)

Corsica Studios
Wed, 24 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
£12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Baba Yaga's Hut Presents:

UKAEA (Album Launch)

+ Harrga + John Doran (DJ)

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Baba Yaga's Hut.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

UKAEA, Harrga, John Doran

Corsica Studios

4/5 Elephant Rd, London SE17 1LB
Doors open7:30 pm
500 capacity

