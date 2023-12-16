DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Utopia Xmas Party

The Prince of Wales (Brixton)
Sat, 16 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
We return to POW for one final festive dance full of house and garage.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Dazed.

The Prince of Wales (Brixton)

467 Brixton Rd, London SW9 8HH, UK
Doors open10:00 pm

