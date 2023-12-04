Top track

Spotify Stages Presents: Scowl, Jivebomb - "a rock show" night 2

Saint Vitus Bar
Mon, 4 Dec, 6:30 pm
$33.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Spotify Presents: Scowl & jivebomb - "a rock show" night 2

This is a 18+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.

Lineup

Scowl, JIVEBOMB

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

