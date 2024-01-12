Top track

Just Can't Hate Enough

Sheer Terror, Wisdom in Chains, Top Shotta Band

The Meadows
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
Gigs
New York
$30.90

About

Sheer Terror, Wisdom in Chains, Top Shotta Band, Liberty and Justice

This is a 16+ event, under 16 with legal guardian
The Kingsland Presents
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Sheer Terror, Wisdom In Chains, Top Shotta Band

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

