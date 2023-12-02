Top track

Scout LaRue Willis - Love Without Possession

Scout LaRue Willis, Asher White

Francis Kite Club
Sat, 2 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

An intimate live performance of Scout LaRue Willis live in New York City. Come early to experience the music of Asher White.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by In Sheep's Clothing, LLC
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Scout LaRue Willis

Venue

Francis Kite Club

40 Loisaida Ave, New York, NY 10009
Doors open7:00 pm

