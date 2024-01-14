DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Silvestre y La Naranja en Madrid

Sala Villanos
Sun, 14 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsMadrid
Selling fast
€22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

La banda argentina Silvestre y La Naranja llega por primera vez a Europa para ofrecer 2 conciertos en Madrid y Barcelona.

Menores de 18 años acompañados de su progenitor o tutor legal.
Organizado por Get In España.

Lineup

Silvestre y La Naranja

Venue

Sala Villanos

Calle De Bernardino Obregón 18, 28012 Madrid, Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.