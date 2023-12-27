DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Missy Alcazar, Jaden G

Soda Bar
Wed, 27 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsSan Diego
$19.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID at Soda Bar - San Diego.

Filipina-American dueling pianist and singer-songwriter, Missy Alcazar returns back to the San Diego music scene after the long covid hiatus with a full length album's worth of original songs and ne...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Soda Bar.

Soda Bar

3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

