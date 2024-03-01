Top track

Don Goliath - Tribute to Aba Shanti I - Dub

Aba Shanti-I

The Jazz Cafe
Fri, 1 Mar 2024, 10:30 pm
GigsLondon
About

Aba Shanti-I at The Jazz Cafe.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.

Lineup

Aba Shanti-I

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open10:30 pm
475 capacity

