DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
London-based producer, vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Kiimi is an artist that has applied their conventional understanding of composition, to a wholly unconventional output. A classically trained musician, they have broken onto the electronic music sce...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.