DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Access All Areas presents Head Ballet + purpl live at The Waiting Room, Stoke Newington. Two of the most exciting artists on our electronic, indie pop radar at the moment purpl and Head Ballet have both turned heads in the last year and are set to have an...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.