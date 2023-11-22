DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Afterparty Angel + Guests

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes
Wed, 22 Nov, 8:00 pm
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
PERMANENT CREEPS PRESENTS

AFTERPARTY ANGEL

NEXUS_0

PYONGYANG

HANNYA WHITE

This is an 18+ event

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes

32-34 Kingsland Rd, London E2 8DA
Doors open7:30 pm
180 capacity

