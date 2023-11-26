Top track

THEY ARE GUTTING A BODY OF WATER w/ Full Body 2, Alexalone and Polarview

Metro Baltimore
Sun, 26 Nov, 8:30 pm
$21.63

About

THEY ARE GUTTING A BODY OF WATER

with Full Body 2 and Alexalone

Sunday, November 26th, 2023

Doors at 8:30 PM, Show at 9:30 PM

All Ages

ALL AGES

Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.

Lineup

alexalone, Full Body 2, They Are Gutting A Body Of Water

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Doors open8:30 pm

