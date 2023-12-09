DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Our last dance of 2023 is on its way. Prepare yourself for a special experience and a unique selection of artists who are going to guide you through the night. Hamburg, let's celebrate our tour closing, as well as the end of a year full of beautiful memori...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.