PLAYROOM x ReSolute present EROTICA

ArtSpace
Sat, 28 Oct, 10:00 pm
$85.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

PLAYROOM and ReSolute join forces to present EROTICA at ArtSpace beneath the PUBLIC Hotel.

Lineup:

O.BEE b2b Tomas Station

Vivi Santana

This is a 21+ event

Presented by ArtSpace.

Lineup

O.BEE, Tomas Station

Venue

ArtSpace

215 Chrystie Street, New York City, New York 10002, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

