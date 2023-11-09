DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Drag Show: Quizz and Blindtest

Arsène
Thu, 9 Nov, 8:00 pm
PartyMontreuil
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Déprimé.e par le temps maussade et le retour du froid?

Venez vous réchauffer avec La Méandre & Coco Ricard avec une soirée 50% quizz, 50% Blindtest & 100% bonne humeur ! La Cour des Miracles débarque au Arsène_Montreuil pour une animation drag quizz & bl...

Présenté par La Cour des Miracles - Collectif

Lineup

Venue

Arsène

54 TER Rue Robespierre, 93100 Montreuil, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.