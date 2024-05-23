DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Aliocha Schneider

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY
Thu, 23 May 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsBordeaux
€25.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Quand on lui demande une image pour décrire son dernier disque, Aliocha répond spontanément : « la mer. La Méditerranée, en Grèce, où j’ai composé et écrit la plupart des chansons de cet album...».

Comme si en français, Aliocha s’ouvrait davantage — sur l...

Présenté par Rock School Barbey.

Lineup

Venue

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY

18 Cr Barbey, 33800 Bordeaux, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.